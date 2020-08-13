Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,324 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $43,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 22.6% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

ADM stock opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $197,604.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

