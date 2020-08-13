Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,262 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,813 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $428,457.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $1,363,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. China International Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Group upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

Shares of TWTR opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

