Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.95 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.