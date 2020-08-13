Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,963 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 51,098,081 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $246,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549,840 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,489,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253,850 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4,281.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,796,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709,924 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ford Motor by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $12,537,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE F opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

