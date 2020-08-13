Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 36.6% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 31,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.88.

AVB opened at $151.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.18.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

