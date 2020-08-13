Telsey Advisory Group Raises Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $56.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DKS. Cowen raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.92.

DKS opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dicks Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,671.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after buying an additional 1,252,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 533,820 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 677,290 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 482,926 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,367 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

