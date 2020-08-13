TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (TDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4141 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TDI opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59. TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

