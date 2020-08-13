TD Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. TD Securities currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Bombardier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.54.

BDRBF opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

