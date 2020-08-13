TD Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. TD Securities currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Bombardier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered Bombardier to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Bombardier from $0.60 to $0.55 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.54.

BDRBF opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

