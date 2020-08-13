TD Securities Raises Wajax (TSE:WJX) Price Target to C$15.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WJX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wajax from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wajax from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wajax from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of WJX stock opened at C$11.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.57. Wajax has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$17.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.37, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

