TD Securities Raises Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target to $13.00

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWIR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.13.

SWIR opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $473.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

