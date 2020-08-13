TD Securities Raises Lake Victoria Mining (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Price Target to $30.00

Lake Victoria Mining (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LBRMF opened at $0.01 on Monday. Lake Victoria Mining has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Lake Victoria Mining alerts:

Lake Victoria Mining Company Profile

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in the Schefferville/Menihek region of the prolific Labrador Trough in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Victoria Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Victoria Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.