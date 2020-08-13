TD Securities Raises Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$5.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.98.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$4.09 on Monday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

The company also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.77%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.