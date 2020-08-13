Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Shares Up 7.9% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) shot up 7.9% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.63, 559,633 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 214,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.
About Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
