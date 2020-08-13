Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Shares Up 7.9% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) shot up 7.9% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.63, 559,633 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 160% from the average session volume of 214,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Target Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Creative Planning raised its position in Target Hospitality by 104.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Target Hospitality by 229.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 34,770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 646.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 66,180 shares during the period.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

About Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

