TaaS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,179.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, TaaS has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.98 million and approximately $3,179.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00007446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $759.92 or 0.06599138 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00047957 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014578 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a token. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

