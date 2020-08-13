Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their hold rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

SYRS has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $557.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 88.63%. Analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $52,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 359,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 54,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $612,937.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,648 shares of company stock worth $1,378,193. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

