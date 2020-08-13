Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SYBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.19.

Synlogic stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 18.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Synlogic by 288.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Synlogic by 197.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Synlogic by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

