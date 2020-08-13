Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Trading Up 2.8% on Strong Earnings

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares were up 2.8% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.61, approximately 34,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 416,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,526 shares in the company, valued at $767,335.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,380 shares of company stock worth $170,178 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

