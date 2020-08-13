SYMRISE AG/ADR’s (SYIEY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYIEY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded SYMRISE AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYMRISE AG/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYMRISE AG/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR stock opened at $33.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $19.19 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

