Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS SCMWY opened at $55.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.22. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $47.45 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

