Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $55.54 on Thursday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

