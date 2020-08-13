Swap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $157,919.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000338 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a total market capitalization of $336,119.40 and $157,919.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00147772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.84 or 0.01781379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00185273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00122535 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

