SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading 5.3% Higher

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $256.13 and last traded at $252.86, approximately 611,096 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 528,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,093 shares of company stock worth $5,694,373. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 177.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

