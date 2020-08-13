Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.45.

NYSE:FL opened at $30.30 on Monday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 50.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $61,007,000 after purchasing an additional 927,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 589.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 551,406 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $11,173,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 20.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,884,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $101,722,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 187.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,098 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after purchasing an additional 291,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

