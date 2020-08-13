SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to post $33.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $40.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year sales of $131.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $159.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $121.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The energy company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $32.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,790 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDE opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $23.78.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.