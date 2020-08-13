Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.50 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$60.75.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$56.88 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$66.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 103,789.00, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.38, for a total value of C$1,387,726.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,249,000.86. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,189,876 in the last three months.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

