Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLF. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.75.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$56.88 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The company has a current ratio of 103,789.00, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total transaction of C$1,463,323.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,480,467.29. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,189,876.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

