Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$1.57.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Storm Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of SRX opened at C$1.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $192.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.33. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.74.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Storm Resources will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

