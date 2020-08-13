StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

STNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their target price on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bradesco Corretora lowered StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.