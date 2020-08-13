Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,533 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 2,518 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in BioNTech by 365.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 978.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $68.45 on Thursday. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.52 million. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

