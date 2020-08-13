Stifel Nicolaus Raises Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to $23.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IPPLF has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Sunday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Friday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF opened at $11.22 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

