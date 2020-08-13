Stifel Firstegy Upgrades Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) to “Buy”

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Pinnacle Renewable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded Pinnacle Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Renewable in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pinnacle Renewable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.14.

Shares of PL opened at C$6.25 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.23. The firm has a market cap of $157.13 million and a PE ratio of -16.07.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.77 million. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

