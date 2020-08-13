Stephens Boosts Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $42.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price raised by Stephens from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of Domtar stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Domtar will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFS. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Domtar by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Domtar by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Domtar by 1,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Domtar by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

