Startcoin (START) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $170,966.96 and approximately $8.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Startcoin alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005758 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Startcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Startcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.