Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 6.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.35, 720,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 643,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SBLK. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $705.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
