Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 6.2%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shot up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.35, 720,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 643,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBLK. BidaskClub raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $705.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 147,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 122.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

