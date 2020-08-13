Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Sells $3,523,494.00 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $161.41 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

