SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.20

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (CVE:SQD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 91650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of $52.59 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13.

SQI Diagnostics (CVE:SQD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.27 million during the quarter.

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

