SpreadCoin (SPR) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, SpreadCoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. SpreadCoin has a total market capitalization of $8,886.45 and $1.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpreadCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin (SPR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin . The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info

SpreadCoin Coin Trading

SpreadCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpreadCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

