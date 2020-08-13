Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $18.82

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.32, but opened at $18.82. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 2,361,942 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 3.26.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 580.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 239,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 234,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

