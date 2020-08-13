Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 269,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 19,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $54.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Sonoco Products Co has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

