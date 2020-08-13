Solid Biosciences Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Solid Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLDB. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 573.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390 in the last 90 days. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

