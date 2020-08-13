SocialCoin (SOCC) Price Up 6.3% This Week

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. SocialCoin has a market cap of $1,945.12 and $1.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SocialCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SocialCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SocialCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 66.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SocialCoin Profile

SocialCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network . SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SocialCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SocialCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.