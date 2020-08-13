SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells filters and filtration equipment. The company operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. Automatic Control Equipment segment manufactures and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves and actuators. Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. SMC Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SMC CORP JAPAN/S alerts:

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMCAY opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $28.53.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. SMC CORP JAPAN/S had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts expect that SMC CORP JAPAN/S will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SMC CORP JAPAN/S (SMCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC CORP JAPAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.