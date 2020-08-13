SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.14.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$21.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.05. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$33.10.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.