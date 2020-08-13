Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$20.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$22.56. The firm has a market cap of $715.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$388,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,768.64.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.