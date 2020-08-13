Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZZZ. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$15.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$20.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $715.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$22.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$388,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,528 shares in the company, valued at C$187,768.64.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

