Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZZZ. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$20.40 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $715.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$388,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,768.64.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

