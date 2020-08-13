Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZZZ. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE:ZZZ opened at C$20.40 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $715.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$388,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$187,768.64.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

