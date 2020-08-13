Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.

ZZZ opened at C$20.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $715.67 million and a P/E ratio of 18.82. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$7.75 and a 52-week high of C$22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.88.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 27,956 shares of Sleep Country Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total transaction of C$388,029.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,768.64.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

