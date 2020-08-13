Simon D’Olier Duckworth Buys 250,000 Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (LON:CLCO) Stock

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:CLCO) insider Simon D’Olier Duckworth bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,268.40).

Simon D’Olier Duckworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

On Friday, July 17th, Simon D’Olier Duckworth bought 250,000 shares of Amryt Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,500 ($3,268.40).

On Thursday, July 2nd, Simon D’Olier Duckworth bought 600,000 shares of Amryt Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,844.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.80. Amryt Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05).

CloudCoCo Group plc provides IT as a service to small and medium size enterprises in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Recurring Services, Product, and Professional Services segments. The Recurring Services segment provides continuing IT services, which have an ongoing billing and support elements.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.