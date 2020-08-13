Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target Raised to C$8.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SVM. Pi Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$9.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.32. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.34.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$25.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total transaction of C$202,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 880,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,370,993.53. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$217,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,458,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,879,989.20. Insiders have sold a total of 167,900 shares of company stock worth $1,248,554 over the last quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

